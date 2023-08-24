Left Menu

Hassan and Kipyegon run in same opening heat of the 5,000 at worlds, treating it like a final

It was decided only by Hassan dipping her head like a sprinter at the finish line to beat the Kenyan standout by .02 seconds.If this was a preview, the main event should be quite a show Saturday.She just wanted to win, the Dutch runner said of Kipyegon.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:54 IST
Hassan and Kipyegon run in same opening heat of the 5,000 at worlds, treating it like a final
Sifan Hassan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon were in the same heat for the first round of the 5,000 meters. With the top eight moving on, this should've been an easy stroll for these two rivals and good friends.

It was, too, except for the competitiveness kicking in down the stretch.

They treated the race like a final, refusing to give any ground to the other at world championships on Wednesday night. It was decided only by Hassan dipping her head like a sprinter at the finish line to beat the Kenyan standout by .02 seconds.

If this was a preview, the main event should be quite a show Saturday.

“She just wanted to win,” the Dutch runner said of Kipyegon. “I'm like, OK, if it's important for you, it's important for me, too.'” The night before, Hassan's race plan — like it typically does — involved hovering near the back in the 1,500-meter final. But her late surge couldn't catch Kipyegon, who pulled away to defend her title. Hassan settled for bronze.

This time, Hassan switched tactics and jumped out to the front. Hassan figured this was the ideal time for experimenting. Nothing really to lose, with so many moving on.

Kipyegon relished the chance to stretch out her legs a little bit down the homestretch. But since no medal was at stake Wednesday, she didn't go into full Kipyegon mode, which these days makes her almost uncatchable.

“It's amazing to have this rivalry with Sifan,” said Kipyegon, who's broken the 1,500-meter, 5,000-meter and mile world records this summer. “I've been competing with her for a long time. She is a good friend of mine. We push each other to the limit. It's perfect. That's sport. She's amazingly talented doing all the events. It's not easy but she pushes herself to the limit.” Hassan is showing few signs of fatigue despite this being her third event in Budapest. Two years ago at the Tokyo Games, Hassan also went for three, winning two golds and a bronze. Since then, she's dabbled in all distances, including the marathon.

“I'm just addicted to pain,” Hassan said. “Just go to work and see what I can do.'' Latvian teenager Agate Caune used a bold strategy in heat one of the 5,000. Caune pulled away from the pack early and just kept extending her lead. Ever so steadily, some of the other runners caught up and then began to pass her. Caune managed to hang on for fourth place to advance.

“It was risky,” Caune said. “But if you take risk, you get the results and I got results.

“To run like that, it hurts. These ladies are very fast.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023