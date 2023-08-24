Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Moon, Kennedy share world championship pole vault title; Athletics-Paulino becomes first Dominican woman to win a world title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Moon, Kennedy share world championship pole vault title

American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the women's pole vault gold medal in another magical moment at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. Their decision had echoes of Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi sharing the high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics-Paulino becomes first Dominican woman to win a world title

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women’s 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year’s worlds and Tokyo Olympics and doing it in record style. The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.

Athletics-Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to his third victory in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. The world record holder and Olympic champion pulled away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight to win in 46.89, spreading his arms wide in celebration.

In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life

*Photo essay: It may be dwarfed by other nation's sporting prowess, but the Philippines' fervour for basketball is gigantic, and enthusiasm for the sport is only intensifying ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which opens in Manila on Friday.

Tennis-Ace king Isner says he will retire after U.S. Open

Big-serving American John Isner will call it a career after the upcoming U.S. Open, the ATP Tour's all-time ace leader announced on Wednesday. Isner, 38, turned pro in 2007 and reached a career high of world number eight. He won 16 singles titles, the biggest being the Miami Open crown in 2018, his most successful season.

Tennis-Sabalenka arrives at U.S. Open with top ranking in her sights

Aryna Sabalenka has the chance to dethrone Iga Swiatek and claim the world number one ranking for the first time at the U.S. Open and the big-hitting Belarusian will relish a return to New York's hardcourts. Sabalenka captured a maiden major at the Australian Open in January after a title run in Adelaide and continued to flourish during the U.S. hardcourt swing by reaching the Indian Wells final and the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Tennis-Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat

Poland's Iga Swiatek is favourite to defend her title at the U.S. Open but after a stellar 2022 season some cracks have appeared in the four-times Grand Slam champion's aura of invincibility. The 22-year-old strung together a 37-match win streak last season, claiming two majors among her eight titles, and has triumphed at four tournaments in 2023, including the French Open.

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Aug. 25-27 (all times GMT): Friday, Aug. 25

Tennis-Calendar slam hopes doused but Djokovic fired up for U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic heads to the U.S. Open for the first time since 2021 with his world number one ranking gone and a new rival intent on denying him a 24th Grand Slam title, but only the brave would write off his chances at Flushing Meadows. The 36-year-old's bid for a calendar year Grand Slam ended with a five-sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz in last month's Wimbledon final, with fans, pundits and former players saying the result heralded a changing of the guard in men's tennis.

Tennis-Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm since becoming the youngest men's world number one after his U.S. Open triumph last year and he will look for another statement win at Flushing Meadows to cement his standing in the sport. The 20-year-old tightened his grip on top spot by capturing his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon following an epic five-set final victory over Novak Djokovic, becoming the youngest champion since Boris Becker in 1986 and only the third Spanish man to win the title after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal.

(With inputs from agencies.)