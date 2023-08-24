"Believe I'm in right place, ready": Ishan Pandita on signing two-year deal with Kerala Blasters FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 24 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC's new signing, Ishan Pandita, is determined to contribute in every possible way to the team's success and lead the club to glory in the new season. After much speculation regarding his transfer, the Indian international finally decided on his next adventure last week, when the 25-year-old was officially introduced as a Kerala Blasters FC player following his transfer from fellow ISL club Jamshedpur FC.

Hailing from New Delhi, the footballer has wasted no time in acquainting himself with his new environment. Pandita is now brimming with confidence to exhibit his skills for a club that boasts one of the largest fan bases in the country. "It has been fantastic so far. It's finally nice to have the deal done and to meet the boys, coach, and staff. These early days have been good, and yes, I know a few guys from the national team: Jeakson (Singh), (Rahul) KP, and know Sandeep (Singh) and a lot of other people, so it's been nice to catch up with everyone," Pandita told Kerala Blasters in an interview.

The forward also conveyed the overwhelming excitement expressed by his family members and friends as he dedicated himself to the new club, solidifying his commitment by signing on the dotted line. "It's been amazing. Obviously, I'm signing for a very big club with a massive fan base, so the attention has been a lot. It's been positive; my family is excited my friends are excited and I'm excited. So yeah, I'm ready to get to work!" stated Pandita.

The forward joined FC Goa from Lorca FC during the summer transfer window in 2020. The forward quickly earned the label of the 'Super Sub' during his first season in the league after netting four goals for the Gaurs, all of them as a substitute. Pandita then secured a move to Jamshedpur FC in the following season, where he made a significant impact and helped his side win the ISL League Winners' Shield. Now, after two seasons with the Men of Steel, the forward is embarking on a new chapter in his career with the Blasters.

He expressed his gratitude to the people who made his decision easier for him and revealed how it materialised. "This is a deal that we've been trying to finalise for a long time, so I want to thank the coach for his belief in me and definitely Karolis (Skinkys) as well. I also need to mention Igor Stimac, because even he played quite a big role in this as well. We worked together privately while with the national team, and stuff discussing my future so I want to thank him as well. I believe I'm in the right place and I'm ready," he revealed.

With the highly anticipated AFC Asian Cup scheduled for next year, the Indian international player is determined to make his mark in his new club. After missing out on previous international tournaments due to injuries, his focus is now set on maximising his game time at the club level and regain his place in the national team. He is also resolute in his commitment to play an instrumental role in propelling his team to success in any capacity he can. "I'm a striker so I want to score. I want to find the back of the net as many times as possible. I want to support the team in any way possible. Personally, I would like to secure a consistent run of games and finally earn a starting position to further develop as a player. But ultimately, whatever role I am assigned, I will give my best and put in my all. The ultimate goal is always to secure three points," he stated.

When asked about his excitement to play in front of the Yellow Sea of Kerala Blasters supporters, Pandita reminisced about his days of playing in Kochi as an opponent. However, he is hopeful of garnering love from the same supporters. "One thing I'd like to mention is that the last time I played in Kochi, I faced a lot of, lot of stick and I wouldn't say hate, but you guys know for 90 minutes, it was not the best experience. So this time around, I'm hoping that maybe you could give me some love now that I'm playing for Kerala so I'm very excited to see the power of Manjappada," Pandita commented. (ANI)

