Left Menu

No better limited-over spinner currently in India than Chahal, his presence in team is necessary: Harbhajan

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh considers Yuzvendra Chahal as the best limited-over spinner in the country currently and said the selectors erred in not picking him for the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30.Chahal failed to make the India squad for the tournament as the selectors gave preference to Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel over him.The one thing I feel little bit lacking and wrong in the team is the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:15 IST
No better limited-over spinner currently in India than Chahal, his presence in team is necessary: Harbhajan
Harbhajan Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh considers Yuzvendra Chahal as the best limited-over spinner in the country currently and said the selectors erred in not picking him for the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30.

Chahal failed to make the India squad for the tournament as the selectors gave preference to Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel over him.

''The one thing I feel little bit lacking and wrong in the team is the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal. I thought his presence in this team (for Asia Cup) was necessary,'' Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

''Chahal is a leg-spinner who can get the ball to turn away. If you talk about genuine spinner, I don't think there's any spinner in India better than Chahal in limited over formats. ''Yes, his last few games weren't good, but that doesn't make him a bad bowler,'' said the 43-year-old former off-spinner, who took 711 wickets in the three formats before retiring in 2016. The 33-year-old Chahal has been in and out of the national side in recent times, and Harbhajan is hoping that he would return to the team for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

''I hope the doors aren't closed on him. It's important to consider him for the World Cup because the tournament is in India. ''Chahal is a proven match-winner. I can understand his form isn't good, so you may have rested him. But I think if he was with the team, his confidence would've stayed intact. Any player who comes back after being dropped, the pressure to perform is always there,'' said Harbhajan.

Chahal had an average outing in the recent T20I series against the West Indies as he picked up just five wickets in as many matches, and leaked runs in the last three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023