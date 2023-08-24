Left Menu

Baseball-Ohtani will not pitch again this season due to elbow ligament tear

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season, the team's General Manager Perry Minasian said on Wednesday. However, Minasian later said Ohtani had a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), adding that it was too soon to tell whether surgery was required. "We're in the process of getting second opinions," Minasian said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 12:46 IST
Baseball-Ohtani will not pitch again this season due to elbow ligament tear
Shohei Ohtani Image Credit: Wikipedia

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season, the team's General Manager Perry Minasian said on Wednesday. Ohtani hit his Major League-leading 44th home run in the first inning of the opener in a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds but left the mound during the second inning with what the Angels said at the time was "arm fatigue".

The Japanese 29-year-old had skipped his last scheduled start due to arm fatigue and was pitching for the first time since Aug. 9. However, Minasian later said Ohtani had a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), adding that it was too soon to tell whether surgery was required.

"We're in the process of getting second opinions," Minasian said. "Once the information is there, he'll make the right decision on what he wants to do, and we'll support him, whatever he decides." The Angels will take on the New York Mets on Friday and Minasian said he hoped Ohtani would be able to return as a batter this season.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he's in New York and he's in the lineup. I know how bad he wants to play," he added. The Angels lost both games against the Reds, 9-4 and 7-3.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023