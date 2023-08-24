Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Spain's Martin wins men's 35km race walk at world championships; Tennis-Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Spain's Martin wins men's 35km race walk at world championships

Alvaro Martin of Spain secured his second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships after winning the men's 35 kilometres race walk on Thursday, adding to his victory in last week's 20km event. After early leader Aurelien Quinion of France had dropped off the pace and was then disqualified, Martin shared the lead with Ecuador's Brian Pintado and Japan's Masatora Kawano entering the final 4km.

Tennis-Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm since becoming the youngest men's world number one after his U.S. Open triumph last year and he will look for another statement win at Flushing Meadows to cement his standing in the sport. The 20-year-old tightened his grip on top spot by capturing his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon following an epic five-set final victory over Novak Djokovic, becoming the youngest champion since Boris Becker in 1986 and only the third Spanish man to win the title after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal.

MLB roundup: Behind Aaron Judge's 3 homers, Yanks end skid

Aaron Judge produced his first career three-homer game as the host New York Yankees cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Washington Nationals and snapped their first nine-game losing streak since 1982 on Wednesday night. The Yankees won for the first time since Aug. 11 and avoided their first 10-game skid since 1913. New York also got the win after general manager Brian Cashman labeled the season "a disaster" in a lengthy pregame press conference.

Athletics-Paulino becomes first Dominican woman to win a world title

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women’s 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year’s worlds and Tokyo Olympics and doing it in record style. The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.

Athletics-Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to his third victory in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. The world record holder and Olympic champion pulled away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight to win in 46.89, spreading his arms wide in celebration.

In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life

*Photo essay: It may be dwarfed by other nation's sporting prowess, but the Philippines' fervour for basketball is gigantic, and enthusiasm for the sport is only intensifying ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which opens in Manila on Friday.

Tennis-Ace king Isner says he will retire after U.S. Open

Big-serving American John Isner will call it a career after the upcoming U.S. Open, the ATP Tour's all-time ace leader announced on Wednesday. Isner, 38, turned pro in 2007 and reached a career high of world number eight. He won 16 singles titles, the biggest being the Miami Open crown in 2018, his most successful season.

Baseball-Ohtani will not pitch again this season due to elbow ligament tear

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season, the team's General Manager Perry Minasian said on Wednesday. Ohtani hit his Major League-leading 44th home run in the first inning of the opener in a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds but left the mound during the second inning with what the Angels said at the time was "arm fatigue".

Tennis-Best of the rest: Another surprise in store in U.S. Open women's draw?

With eight different women having lifted the U.S. Open trophy in the last nine years, the crowds at Flushing Meadows are well-accustomed to seeing pre-tournament favourites fail to deliver. If the likes of defending champion Iga Swiatek, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and in-form American Coco Gauff falter in this year's tournament, there are a handful of contenders ready to swoop in - chief among whom may be Elena Rybakina.

Tennis-Calendar slam hopes doused but Djokovic fired up for U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic heads to the U.S. Open for the first time since 2021 with his world number one ranking gone and a new rival intent on denying him a 24th Grand Slam title, but only the brave would write off his chances at Flushing Meadows. The 36-year-old's bid for a calendar year Grand Slam ended with a five-sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz in last month's Wimbledon final, with fans, pundits and former players saying the result heralded a changing of the guard in men's tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)