Coimbatore to host FMSCI National Racing Championship from Saturday

The new season of the iconic FMSCI National Racing Championship will be held on August 26 and 27 at the Kari Motor Speedway here.

It will be the 26th season of the championship that has given recognition to numerous renowned Indian drivers like Narain Karthikeyan, Armaan Ebrahim, Karun Chandhok, Arjun Maini, Kush Maini and many others. Over the years, it has given a platform to aspiring drivers from all parts of the country to make it big in motorsport, and this year too the event will witness pan-India participation from both male and female drivers. The opening round consists of the LGB Formula 4, which would have the most economical Indian-made single-seater racing car, powered by a carbureted 1298cc Suzuki engine and featuring a 5-Speed Gearbox and a chrome molybdenum tubing frame.

In the male category competing would be Amir Syed (Ahura Racing), Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing), Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) and Ruhaan Alva (MSport), whereas a couple of females -- Mira Erda (Msport) and Anushriya Gulati (Dark Don Racing) --would also showcase their talents.

The females would also participate in the JK Tyre Novice Cup for amateurs. Fifteen-year-old Aashi Hanspal (MSport) from Mumbai and Ahura Racing pair of Priyanka Vijay from Bangalore and Avani Veeramaneni from Hyderabad would be the ones to watch out for.

It would be followed by the two-wheeler Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup for both amateur and professionals, which would have specially race-prepared Continental GT-R650s, powered by Royal Enfield's 648cc parallel-twin engine.

The girls will also participate in the two-wheeler category as Aisvariya V and Logapriya S from Coimbatore will be battling it out in the 250 Cup.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Sanjay Sharma (Head, Motorsport - JK Tyre) said, ''JK Tyre's commitment to fostering motorsports inclusively across the nation remains unwavering. Our championships have consistently delivered thrilling results. Given the impressive lineup this year, we anticipate an array of surprises on the track.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)