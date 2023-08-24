Vinesh is a good wrestler but I will try to do better than her: Antim Panghal

Fast rising Antim Panghal, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 World titles, on Thursday said her endeavour would be to grow into an athlete who would do better than her decorated senior Vinesh Phogat.

Panghal had dragged Phogat to court, challenging the direct Asian Games entry given to her but had lost the petition. Eventually, Phogat pulled out of the Asian Games due to a knee injury. Panghal is well aware of her senior colleagues' achievements. Phogat is an Asian Games champions, has won multiple Asian championship medals and also the only Indian woman wrestler to win two World Championship medal.

She though had to return empty handed from the two Olympic Games she competed in -- Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2021). ''Vinesh is a very good wrestler, she has medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships but I try do better than her. Work harder than her to try to do better than her,'' Panghal said in a virtual interaction.

''My practice is going very well. I will be appearing in the world trials tomorrow. I have been practising for Asian Games for long.'' Panghal last week defended her 53kg crown at the U20 World Championships in Amman, Jordan. Both Panghal and Vinesh ply their trade in the 53rd category and the rivalry between the duo started after the latter was selected automatically for the Asian Games despite Panghal winning the trials. ''Wrestlers from all nations will be tough in Asiad. This is my first Asian Games, never played before so I will try to do my best,'' Panghal said. ''I am working hard on my game, doing mediation to maintain mental calmness. I just try to stay relax and meditation gives me that.'' Panghal said her life and approach towards wrestling changed after failing to make the last year's Commonwealth Games squad. She took her game more seriously after losing the Birmingham Games trials to Phogat in the final moments of the much-anticipated bout.

''After last year's Commonwealth Games trials, I was determined to do good at the senior level. I started to fight good bouts. Earlier, I used to just think about junior but after that I got the confidence that I can perform well at the senior level as well.'' ''My life changed after that, I started to concentrate more on training. But I know I will have to work harder at the senior level.'' Panghal feels the back-to-back gold medals in U20 world championships will act a motivation for her in the upcoming competitions. ''Last time when I went for the competition, I became the first Indian woman wrestler to win the gold and I was determined to bag the gold. This time I became the became first woman to win two consecutive gold medal in U-20 worlds.'' ''Pressure is there to win medals, but medals gives you motivation,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)