Left Menu

IBSA World Games 2023: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team enters final

The Indian womens visually challenged cricket team created history by becoming the first team to reach the final of the International Blind Sports Federation World Games 2023 here.Visually challenged cricket at the IBSA World Games debuted last week. The Indian womens team played its opening game on August 20 against Australia.India won the meeting by eight wickets, kicking off its campaign in style.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:02 IST
IBSA World Games 2023: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team enters final
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian women's visually challenged cricket team created history by becoming the first team to reach the final of the International Blind Sports Federation World Games 2023 here.

Visually challenged cricket at the IBSA World Games debuted last week. The Indian women's team played its opening game on August 20 against Australia.

India won the meeting by eight wickets, kicking off its campaign in style. They restricted Australia to 59/6 and chased the target down quite easily.

In the next game versus England, India went ballistic and scored 268/2 in 20 overs, with Gangavva H striking a 60-ball 117, as the English lost the contest by 185 runs.

The third fixture on Wednesday saw India pummel Australia by 163 runs, continuing their dominance.

The Indians will battle it out in the title showdown on Saturday. Before the final, the Women in Blue play their final league tie versus England on Thursday.

As for the men, India play the semi-finals on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023