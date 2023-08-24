Tennis-Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:33 IST
The season-ending Next Gen Finals for men's under-21 players will be played in Jeddah from 2023-2027 as the ATP heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time, the men's tour said on Thursday.
The tournament, which has been played in Milan since it began in 2017, will also have its prize money increased to a record $2 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Next Gen Finals
- Jeddah
- Milan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories
Malcom scores hat trick but Benzema held scoreless in first game in Saudi Arabian league
Saudi Arabia says it executed American citizen convicted of killing his father
Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday -TV
Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday -TV