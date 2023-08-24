Tennis-Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027

The season-ending Next Gen Finals for men's under-21 players will be played in Jeddah from 2023-2027 as the ATP heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time, the men's tour said on Thursday.

The tournament, which has been played in Milan since it began in 2017, will also have its prize money increased to a record $2 million.

