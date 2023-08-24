Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa's historic road to FIDE World Cup final

Updated: 24-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:36 IST
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (Image: Chess.com) Image Credit: ANI
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wrote a golden chapter in Indian chess history by becoming only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final.

The 18-year-old Indian lost the summit clash to Norway's world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Thursday.

PTI takes a look at his journey in the elite event: R Praggnanandhaa's road to World Cup final: ************ *Got a bye in first round.

*Defeated French Grandmaster Maxime Lagarde 1.5-0.5 in second round. *Beat experienced Czech GM David Navara 1.5-0.5 in third round.

*Beat world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of USA 3-1 in fourth round.

*Beat Hungarian Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5 in fifth round.

*Registered a come-from-behind 5-4 win over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the sixth round.

*Beat Italian-American Grandmaster, Fabiano Caruana, ranked third in the world, 3.5-2.5 in the semifinal to become the youngest to reach the summit clash of the World Cup.

*Game 1 of Final on Tuesday ended in a draw after 35 moves.

*Game 2 between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen also ended in a quick draw in just 30 moves.

*Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen returned on Thursday to play in the shorter time control games, with the Indian losing in the tie-break.

