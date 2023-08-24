Soccer-FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Rubiales
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 17:37 IST
FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA, following his unsolicited kiss on Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, the soccer body said on Thursday.
The incident - which happened as Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with Hermoso saying such acts should "never go unpunished".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
