Left Menu

Rugby-Leitch returns after ban to line up for Japan

The 34-year-old Leitch, who will feature at his fourth World Cup, is one of eight changes to the team, announced by coach Jamie Joseph on Thursday, from their last outing against Fiji in Tokyo at the start of the month. Japan lost 35-12 to Fiji to add to home defeats by Samoa and a New Zealand XV last month, while narrowly beating Tonga in late July in their only success in four previous preparatory internationals.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:30 IST
Rugby-Leitch returns after ban to line up for Japan
Representative Image

Japan veteran Michael Leitch will return to action for his country, after a two-match suspension, as they complete their World Cup warm-up programme against Italy in Treviso on Saturday. The 34-year-old Leitch, who will feature at his fourth World Cup, is one of eight changes to the team, announced by coach Jamie Joseph on Thursday, from their last outing against Fiji in Tokyo at the start of the month.

Japan lost 35-12 to Fiji to add to home defeats by Samoa and a New Zealand XV last month, while narrowly beating Tonga in late July in their only success in four previous preparatory internationals. Leitch returns to the blindside flank for his 80th test cap following his suspension. He was sent off for a high tackle in the 24-22 defeat to Samoa on July 22.

Captain Kazuki Himeno keeps his place at No. 8 and Jack Cornelsen is the only other forward retained from the starting lineup against Fiji but moved from flank to lock. Joseph also changed the halfback pairing with Yutaka Nagare coming in at scrumhalf alongside Lee Seung-sin at flyhalf.

Uncapped Amanaki Saumaki could make his test debut after being selected as reserve lock. “The team is in a good place. Physically we’re in really good condition, and we just have to start playing good rugby now,” said Joseph.

“This weekend is a really important game for us ahead of the World Cup. Mentally the players have turned a page as being selected in the squad allows them to just focus on playing. "Through the Pacific Nations Cup, with a squad of 43 players there is always anxiety around World Cup selection which plays a part in individual performances. That’s behind us now and we’re here as a team, and the players are really focused on the job at hand.”

Following their match against Italy, the Japanese will move to their World Cup base in Toulouse, where they play their opening Pool D match against Chile on Sept. 10. Team: 15-Kotaro Matsushima, 14-Semisi Masirewa, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Tomoki Osada, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Lee Seung-sin, 9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Kazuki Himeno (capt.), 7-Shota Fukui, 6-Michael Leitch, 5-Uwe Helu, 4-Jack Cornelsen 3-Koo Ji-won, 2-Shota Horie, 1-Craig Millar

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Keita Inagaki, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Amanaki Saumaki, 20-Ben Gunter, 21-Naoto Saito, 22-Rikiya Matsuda, 23-Ryoto Nakamura. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023