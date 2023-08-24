Rugby-France near full strength for last World Cup warm-up v Australia

France will be back to near full strength for their final World Cup warm-up international against Australia as coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday announced his team for the weekend clash in Paris.

He has paired Matthieu Jalibert with captain Antoine Dupont at halfback. That strongly suggests Jalibert will be the first-choice flyhalf at the World Cup, where the French start against New Zealand also in Paris on Sept. 8, though Galthie declined to confirm that would be the case.

"Matthieu is still a young player (24) but he is approaching international maturity. We have already counted on him for four years. There are no discussions about his potential but the team to play against New Zealand will be revealed in time," he told a press conference. Sunday's game against the Wallabies offers a test of French potential for the tournament, especially after flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who was expected to be a key part of home hopes with club partner Dupont, was ruled out due to injury.

Ntamack tore ligaments in his knee in the second of the four French warm-up tests - a narrow home win over Scotland in St Etienne - and will play no part at the tournament. "We are very disappointed with the injury. Rugby is a combat sport. You can get injured in training, warming up, in very intense matches and others not very intense. Last weekend, we reached levels of intensity rarely encountered and we finished without injuries," Galthie added.

France lost a first outing to Scotland at Murrayfield 25-21 at the start of August, albeit with a second-string selection, and last Saturday had a tough examination against Fiji in Nantes, eventually winning 34-17. On the bench, lock Romain Taofifenua is set for his first run-out since injuring his thigh in Top 14 action at the beginning of June.

His brother Sebastien is among the replacements despite not being in France's World Cup squad. He comes in as cover for Cyrille Baille, who has a calf injury but is being given time to recover and possibly participate later in the tournament. France team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Baptiste Couilloud, 23-Melvyn Jaminet (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)