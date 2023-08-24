Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign teenager Washington from Santos

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million euros ($21.69 million) which includes performance-related add-ons, which would take Chelsea's spend in the close season to over 400 million euros. Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio and signed his first professional contract with the club as a 16-year-old in 2021.

24-08-2023
Chelsea have completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million euros ($21.69 million) which includes performance-related add-ons, which would take Chelsea's spend in the close season to over 400 million euros.

Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio and signed his first professional contract with the club as a 16-year-old in 2021. The forward made his senior debut in April this year, after which, Santos renewed his contract until 2026. Washington has scored two goals in nine appearances in this season's Serie A in Brazil.

He joins Angelo Gabriel in making the move from Santos to Chelsea, another 18-year-old who has since left on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

