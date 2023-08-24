Left Menu

Rugby-Mamukashvili to win 100th Georgia cap against Scotland

9. Team: 15-Davit Niniashvili, 14-Akaki Tabutsadze, 13-Demur Tapladze, 12-Merab Sharikadze (capt.), 11-Mirian Modebadze, 10-Luka Matkava, 9-Vaso Lobzhanidze, 8-Tornike Jalaghonia, 7-Mikheil Gachechiladze, 6-Luka Ivanishvili, 5-Kote Mikautadze, 4-Lado Chachanidze, 3-Beka Gigashvili, 2-Shalva Mamukashvili, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili Replacements: 16-Tengiz Zamtaradze, 17-Guram Gogichashvili, 18-Guram Papidze, 19-Lasha Jaiani, 20-Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, 21-Gela Aprasidze, 22-Tedo Abzhanadze, 23-Giorgi Kveseladze.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:53 IST
Rugby-Mamukashvili to win 100th Georgia cap against Scotland
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Hooker Shalva Mamukashvili will win his 100th cap for Georgia after being named on Thursday in the team to play Scotland in their World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield on Saturday. The 32-year-old Mamukashvili made his test debut 12 years ago and is heading for his third World Cup appearance.

He is one of 10 players who keep their place in the starting lineup from last weekend’s 22-7 home win over the United States. Coach Levan Maisashvili has brought in Mikheil Nariashvili into the front row, Lado Chachanidze among the locks and Mikheil Gachechiladze on the flank.

There are also two backline changes as Mirian Modebadze comes in on the wing and Demur Tapladze into the midfield. Saturday’s test in Edinburgh is a third warm-up for Georgia, who also beat fellow World Cup finalists Romania 56-6 in Tbilisi earlier this month.

Georgia compete in Pool C at the World Cup in France and their first outing is against Australia in Paris on Sept. 9. Team:

15-Davit Niniashvili, 14-Akaki Tabutsadze, 13-Demur Tapladze, 12-Merab Sharikadze (capt.), 11-Mirian Modebadze, 10-Luka Matkava, 9-Vaso Lobzhanidze, 8-Tornike Jalaghonia, 7-Mikheil Gachechiladze, 6-Luka Ivanishvili, 5-Kote Mikautadze, 4-Lado Chachanidze, 3-Beka Gigashvili, 2-Shalva Mamukashvili, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili Replacements: 16-Tengiz Zamtaradze, 17-Guram Gogichashvili, 18-Guram Papidze, 19-Lasha Jaiani, 20-Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, 21-Gela Aprasidze, 22-Tedo Abzhanadze, 23-Giorgi Kveseladze. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023