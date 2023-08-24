Murugappa Gold Cup 2023: Walmiki powers Railways to big victory

A four-goal burst by Yuvaraj Walmiki helped Indian Railways hammer Central Secretariat 9-1 in their Pool A match of the Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey event here on Thursday. Walmiki scored in the 6th, 17th, 19th and 42nd minutes for the Railways. Other goal-scorers for them were Pratap Lakra (fourth and 32nd), Sheshe Gowda (10th), Deepak (35th), and Gursahibjith Singh (43rd).

For Secretariat, Hassan Basha scored the consolation goal in the 33rd minute.

In a Pool B match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT) played out a 1-1 draw against the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG).

The intense contest saw M Dhanush putting HUT ahead in the 23rd minute. But B Abharan Sudev scored the equaliser in the 38th minute. On Friday, Punjab National Bank will take on CAG, Hockey Karnataka will be up against Railways and Indian Air Force will face HUT.

