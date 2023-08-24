Sports News Roundup: Thomas can have big say in Vuelta, says Contador; Behind Aaron Judge's 3 homers, Yanks end skid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Jumbo Visma seek sweep with Roglic and Vingegaard set for battle

The Vuelta a Espana peloton rolls out of Barcelona on Saturday with the same question on everyone's lips -- who can stop an unprecedented Jumbo Visma sweep of the year's Grand Tours? Rarely has an edition of the three-week Spanish duel featured such a high-calibre line-up with the reigning champions of all three Grand Tours on the start line.

Soccer-Inter want defensive reinforcements ahead of Cagliari meeting

Inter Milan are still pursuing defensive reinforcements as they look to build on a strong start to their Serie A campaign when they face their former coach Claudio Ranieri and his Cagliari side on Monday. Simone Inzaghi's Inter began the season by beating Monza 2-0, with Lautaro Martinez scoring both goals, but their opponents failed to make the most of gaps in the Inter defence and were off target with their finishing when opportunities arose.

Athletics-Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks

Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez completed Spain's domination of the race walks at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday by adding gold in the 35 kilometres events to their victories in last weekend's 20km races. Martin held off Ecuador's Brian Pintado to win the men's race in two hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds, while Perez clocked a championship record time of 2:38:40, finishing more than two minutes ahead of defending champion Kimberly Garcia Leon.

Soccer-FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA chief Rubiales

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA, following his unsolicited kiss on Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, the global soccer body said on Thursday. The incident - which happened as Rubiales was presenting the players with their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with Hermoso saying such acts should "never go unpunished".

MLB roundup: Behind Aaron Judge's 3 homers, Yanks end skid

Aaron Judge produced his first career three-homer game as the host New York Yankees cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Washington Nationals and snapped their first nine-game losing streak since 1982 on Wednesday night. The Yankees won for the first time since Aug. 11 and avoided their first 10-game skid since 1913. New York also got the win after general manager Brian Cashman labeled the season "a disaster" in a lengthy pregame press conference.

Cycling-Thomas can have big say in Vuelta, says Contador

Veteran Geraint Thomas can have a big say in this year's Vuelta a Espana although the 37-year-old, like everyone else, will need to find a way to stop the Jumbo Visma train, according to Spanish former winner Alberto Contador. Thomas, the leader for British team Ineos Grenadiers, came agonisingly close to winning his second Grand Tour when he led the Giro d'Italia on the penultimate stage but was overhauled in the time trial by Primoz Roglic.

Soccer-Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in this window

Real Madrid have ruled out signing Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes next week, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Thursday as the Paris St Germain forward continues to be linked with the LaLiga club. Ancelotti added that Real are unlikely to do any more transfer business in the current window which closes on Sept. 1.

Motor racing-Red Bull could stay ahead until 2026, fears Leclerc

Red Bull's rivals may not be able to catch up with Max Verstappen and his dominant Formula One team until the next rule change in 2026, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Thursday. The Monegasque was overall runner-up to the Dutch driver last year but since then Verstappen has won 10 of 12 races and is heading for a record-equalling ninth in a row at his home grand prix on Sunday.

Soccer-Nike to sell women's goalkeeper kits after England's Earps supports campaign

Nike will make its women's teams goalkeeper kits available for fans to buy, the sportswear giant said on Thursday following a petition supported by England keeper Mary Earps. While fans were able to buy their national teams' replica kits, the goalkeeper's jersey was not on sale during the women's World Cup, which led to criticism from Golden Glove winner Earps and a petition shared by her which had over 150,000 signatures.

Motor racing-Revived Ricciardo wants to end his career with Red Bull

A fully re-energised Daniel Ricciardo spelled out his Formula One plans on Thursday, saying he wanted to race for a few more years before ending his career within the Red Bull family. The 34-year-old Australian started his comeback with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri last month, after taking time out following his exit from McLaren at the end of 2022, but hopes eventually to return to reigning champions Red Bull Racing.

