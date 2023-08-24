Aturto 1.2 to begin its second episode of Indian amateur prizefighting

Following the success of the first edition of the Aturto Fighting League last year, the second edition returns only to add the highest enrolment of 32 Amateur MMA fighters who will face the ultimate thrilling fight of nights this August 26 in Arunachal Pradesh. The event, which is the brainchild of Higio Tarak CEO of Aturto (represented India internationally in Russia & Malaysia), has been designed as a safe haven for Indian amateur combat talent having the hunger to prove themselves in the MMA fighting market, as per a press release from Aturto Fighting League.In response to the growing number of amateur talents starting with the Northeast, Aturto was founded to cater to and assemble all fighters of India under one roof to transform abilities for national and international participation, with the aim of delivering a thrilling bout to more than 1,500 spectators as recorded in previous edition.

The event will also ensure no fees for the combatants' lodging, food, and hospitality assuring the greatest night in display for the second edition. With the clash of titans, the league is notorious for bringing in a great mix of Olympiads and experienced athletes offering a one-stop platform for fighters to boost their ranking. Talking about giving identity to Mixed Martial Arts, Higio Tarak, the CEO of Arturto shares, "I was able to make this the arena for amateur fighters because of the facility and the gym I owned. India has a lot of MMA talent, but there is also a tonne of untapped amateur talent, whose number keeps increasing every year."

Speaking more about the inception of Aturto, "With MMA gaining a significant popularity in India more amateur fighters have started using our site as their identity to pursue their MMA dreams. Indians still hesitate to pursue their passion since combat sports have turned out to be such a competition. Our Indian MMA, even without a formal fighter curriculum, requires an arena, and it is Arturo's desire to generate and support the best amateur arena infrastructure in Indian Prizefighting history." Facing Frankly Mommin in the biggest battle of his career, Jowkhum Dilli, bronze medalist, GAMMA Asian Championship 2021 shared, "I have been through tough times in meeting daily required food supplements, nutrition, coaching fees and flight tickets for the championship, which involved huge amounts of funds. Thankfully Arturo sees the challenges and helps give these talents a great representation in MMA ranking."

The main fights, which are expected to be a one-day event like the last time, will pit Jowkhum Dilli, Bronze medallist, Gamma Asian Championship versus Franky Momin (HMMA Meghalaya), ADCC Bronze Medalist of 2022. In addition, the demonstration bout lineup of Tulasidhas Ningombam (KOI RMX) (Manipur), a multiple-time national striking MMA champion versus Diyo Rimo Matam (Abrasumente), Bronze medalist Gamma Aian Championship 2022 will headline the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)