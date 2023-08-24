Rugby-Romania's Motoc cleared to play against Ireland in World Cup opener

Adrian Motoc has been cleared to play in Romania's World Cup opener against Ireland, an independent disciplinary committee said on Thursday, following its decision to overturn the red card the lock received in a game against Italy. Motoc was sent off for a dangerous play in a ruck during Romania's 57-7 defeat by Italy on Saturday in the Summer Nations Series.

"Had it not been for the sudden and significant movements of the Italy number 7; who was removing himself from the ruck to re-join the defensive line, the player would not have made contact with the head of the Italy 7," the committee said in a statement. "On that basis, the committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately."

Romania face Ireland in their first World Cup match on Sept. 9. They also play Scotland, South Africa and Tonga in Group B.

