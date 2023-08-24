Left Menu

Indian women's blind cricket team creates history, enters maiden finals of IBSA World Games

Blind cricket in IBSA World Games made a debut last week with England and Australia playing the first match. When Indian women's cricket team played their first match of the tournament on August 20, the Women In Blue showed an all-round display of talent

25-08-2023
India's women's blind cricket team (Image: IBSA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

The Indian women's blind cricket team has created history by becoming the first team to qualify for the finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 on the back of their stellar show in Birmingham. Blind cricket in IBSA World Games made a debut last week with England and Australia playing the first match. When the Indian women's cricket team played their first match of the tournament on August 20, the Women In Blue showed an all-round display of talent

In their opening match against Australia, India won the game by 8 wickets to kick off their campaign in style. The women's blind cricket team restricted Australia to 59/6 and they chased down the target quite easily in the end. In the second match against England, India went all guns blazing and scored 268/2 in the allotted 20 overs with Gangavva H smashing 117 in 60 balls. England lost the match by 185 runs.

In the third match on Wednesday, India thrashed Australia by 163 runs to continue their dominant display of cricket. The Indian women's blind cricket team has qualified for the finals and the title showdown will be played on Saturday. Before the finals, India will play its last league match against England on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the men's game, India will play semi-finals on Friday. If India wins the semi-final clash, they will meet Pakistan in the finals of the IBSA World Games 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

