Athletics-Jamaican Williams captures second world hurdles title

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 01:13 IST
Jamaica's Danielle Williams raced to her second world title in the women's 100 metres hurdles on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who won world gold in 2015 and bronze in 2019, edged Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, to win in 12.43 seconds. Camacho-Quinn had to settle for silver in 12.44.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the top four hurdlers with American Kendra Harrison taking bronze in 12.46, keeping Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.52) off the podium.

