Athletics-Rogers wins women's hammer to secure double gold for Canada in the event

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 01:30 IST
Camryn Rogers won the women's hammer throw on Thursday to secure a shock double gold for Canada after Ethan Katzberg had claimed a surprise title in the men's event.

Rogers, silver medallist last year in Eugene, went one better in Budapest, winning with a throw of 77.22 metres. Americans won silver and bronze with Janee Kassanavoid throwing 76.36 for second and team mate DeAnna Price taking third with 75.41.

The 24-year-old Rogers, who won the Commonwealth Games title last year for her first major international win, claimed victory with her opening throw.

