Athletics-Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles

It was a hugely satisfying win for Bol, who fell metres from the line when racing for gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening night of the championships. Bol, second at last year's worlds and third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was level with American Shamier Little until just before the home straight before pulling away to cross the line in 51.70 seconds.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-08-2023 01:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 01:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Femke Bol of the Netherlands powered to victory in the women's 400 hurdles on Thursday to secure her first world championship gold medal. It was a hugely satisfying win for Bol, who fell metres from the line when racing for gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening night of the championships.

Bol, second at last year's worlds and third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was level with American Shamier Little until just before the home straight before pulling away to cross the line in 51.70 seconds. Little finished in 52.80, holding off Jamaica's Rushell Clayton who took the bronze in 52.81.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

