Rugby-Tonga's Moala to miss three World Cup matches
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 03:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 03:12 IST
Tonga centre George Moala will miss three World Cup matches after his appeal against a five-game suspension for foul play was dismissed, the independent Appeal Committee said on Thursday.
Moala on Monday lodged an appeal against the decision to suspend him for the red card he received for a lifting tackle during the warm-up match against Canada on Aug. 10.
Moala will miss Tonga's World Cup Group B games against Ireland, Scotland and South Africa.
