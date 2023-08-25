As the Basketball World Cup Starts, Which Teams Are in the Running to Triumph?

Excitement is rising in the lead-up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The event starts on August 25, 2023, and runs until September 10, 2023. This year’s host countries are the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

North American teams are expected to do well across the two weeks of the tournament. But there will be stiff competition from other countries, including defending champions Spain. Looking more closely shows that both Canada and the US have opportunities to win, but the journey will not be plain sailing.

What are the prospects for the North American teams?

Team USA is traditionally the favorite going into each FIBA World Cup. Of course, being the favorite does not necessarily end well. This was certainly the case in 2019 when the team finished sixth. Fans are more positive about the USA’s chances this time around. They believe that a fresh squad can achieve more. However, it will not be a straightforward path through the competition for Team USA. Top players like Bobby Portis, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Josh Hart, and Walker Kessler are certainly positives, but the team may lack the strength in depth to end the World Cup as winners.

Fellow North Americans Canada also have a lot of expectations behind them as the tournament approaches. Increased betting interest in the team at online casinos Ontario and internationally has led to Canada rising quickly up the list of favorites for the competition to second place behind the USA. The high level of interest in Canada is largely due to players like Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander committing to participate.

Given the presence of quality players in the squad, Team Canada has every chance to succeed at the World Cup. However, the team’s preparation has not been ideal, given that Canada went down to a 94-88 defeat by the Dominican Republic in the team’s last exhibition game in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Other teams in the running for victory

The USA and Canada are not the only teams fancied to succeed at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The following teams are also attracting interest from fans and experts alike.

Australia is tipped for success in the tournament. The team is in one of the toughest groups in the competition, alongside Japan, Germany, and Finland. However, the Australians recently proved they are up for the challenge with a 78-74 win over France.

The French team is expected to achieve good results at the World Cup despite the result against Australia.

Slovenia’s recent 103-68 triumph against Japan shows why they are highly placed in the ratings for the World Cup.

The Spanish team is the current FIBA Basketball World Cup champion. The team is also top of the world rankings. In addition, the team will benefit from the presence of some exciting new young players this time around.

It’s clear that the competition for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is strong. The North American teams carry high expectations with them, but they face stern opposition as they aim to triumph.

