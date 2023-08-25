Sports News Roundup: NBA-Lakers announce plans to honor Kobe Bryant with bronze statue; Tennis-Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Lakers announce plans to honor Kobe Bryant with bronze statue

A bronze statue honoring late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant will be unveiled outside the team's arena in February, the NBA club announced on Thursday with his widow Vanessa. The statue of the five-time NBA champion, who died aged 41 in a January 2020 helicopter crash that also killed his daughter Gianna and seven others, will be unveiled on Feb. 8 ahead of the Lakers' home game versus the Denver Nuggets.

Tennis-Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels

Iga Swiatek has carried the torch as world number one with unmatched consistency on the women's tour for more than a year but the drained defending U.S. Open champion faces a major threat to her position with Aryna Sabalenka poised to pounce. Swiatek has had a vice-like grip on top spot since inheriting it after Ash Barty's retirement in April 2022, but Australian Open champion Sabalenka has steadily chipped away at the deficit and can leapfrog her rival by winning in New York.

Athletics-Watson pips Hudson-Smith to take 400m gold for Jamaica

Antonio Watson won a thrilling World Championship 400 metres gold on Thursday as the 21-year-old Jamaican overhauled fading Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith on the line. Hudson-Smith, who set a European record of 44.26 in winning his heat this week, went out hard and was well clear coming off the final bend but that effort took its toll as he began to tie up, allowing Watson to drive through and win in 44.22 seconds.

Athletics-Jamaican Williams Claims Second World Hurdles Title

Jamaica's Danielle Williams finally raced to world gold in the 100-metre hurdles once again, winning by the narrowest margin eight years after first climbing the global medal podium.

The 30-year-old, who won gold in 2015 and bronze in 2019, edged Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico by one-hundredth of a second to win in 12.43 on Thursday.

Soccer-Spanish federation chief to quit over kiss scandal - report

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales plans to resign on Friday after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, Cadena Ser radio reported on Thursday. Rubiales has been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

Athletics-Lyles clocks fastest time in semis after cart crash

American Noah Lyles continued his quest for double sprint gold at the World Athletics Championships, cruising into the men's 200 metres final despite a freak cart crash that delayed the start of his race. Four days after winning the 100 metres, Lyles, twice world 200m champion, ran 19.76 seconds to record the fastest time in Thursday's semi-finals.

Athletics-Tentoglou wins long jump gold after more late drama

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece was involved in yet another last-round drama as he won long jump gold at the World Championships when his final leap of 8.52 metres edged him ahead of Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock by two centimetres on Thursday. Tentoglou is no stranger to such things, having won Olympic gold with his final jump in Tokyo after being out of the medals after five rounds.

Motor racing-Massa vows to fight for Hamilton's 2008 Formula One title

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa said on Thursday he will "fight to the end" to be declared 2008 Formula One world champion instead of Britain's Lewis Hamilton. Reuters revealed last week that the Brazilian had started legal action against Formula One and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged "conspiracy" that denied him the title.

Tennis-Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will bring a Broadway buzz to the U.S. Open next week as tennis's hottest rivalry takes centre stage at the season's final Grand Slam. There is no guarantee that the world's top-ranked players will square off at Flushing Meadows, but it is undoubtedly the matchup everyone wants for the men's final on Sept. 10.

Tennis-King celebrates 50-year pay equity milestone at U.S. Open

Retired tennis great Billie Jean King believes women's sports are at another "tipping point," as the U.S. Open celebrates 50 years of equal prize money with the Grand Slam's grand dame taking centre stage in New York. The American trailblazer was a driving force behind the tournament's move to equalise prize money for men's and women's competitors. When she won her third U.S. Open title in 1972 she earned $10,000, compared with $25,000 for the men's winner.

