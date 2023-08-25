Left Menu

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 general sale of tickets set to go live on this date

Tickets to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on general sale on Friday as fans from across the world are invited to India for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, taking place between October 5 and November 19.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:32 IST
ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Tickets to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on general sale on Friday as fans from across the world are invited to India for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, taking place between October 5 and November 19. Tickets for the World Cup which will see top class entertainment featuring some of the global superstars of the game will go on sale at 20h00 IST on Friday 25 August via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

To manage the demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world's best players, they will go on sale in phases starting with non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches from today. The distribution of further ticket sales will be made available in the following stages:

August 30 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and ThiruvananthapuramAugust 31 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and PuneSeptember 1 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and MumbaiSeptember 2 from 20h00 IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and KolkataSeptember 3 from 20h00 IST onwards: India match at AhmedabadSeptember 15 from 20h00 IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final Tickets will go on general sale for 44 non-India matches across ten venues in ten host cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad in an occasion not to be missed. The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah spoke about the ticket sales and said as quoted by ICC, "As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape. With world-class infrastructure, we are geared up to create a World Cup experience like no other. Brace yourselves for a journey that will leave you with cherished memories and a front-row seat to some of the most electrifying action on the One Day stage." ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, "We are delighted to announce that tickets will go on general sale for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 today, bringing the pinnacle event of the one-day game directly to the world. We encourage everyone to secure their seats and be part of this historic event." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

