Rugby-Wallabies tracking in right direction: Foketi

Australia are winless in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup but centre Lalakai Foketi says they are heading in the right direction under Eddie Jones.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:49 IST
Australia are winless in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup but centre Lalakai Foketi says they are heading in the right direction under Eddie Jones. The Wallabies' preparations face a litmus test against World Cup hosts France in Paris on Sunday, their final warm-up game before the global showpiece kicks off next month.

"If you watch our games closely ... internally, we know we're heading in the right direction and everyone's going to see that in the World Cup," Foketi told reporters. "We're putting good performances in the first half, especially the last game in Dunedin. We're trending in the right direction.

"It's a World Cup so we'll go game by game and it's whoever improves the most can get into those quarter-finals and semi-finals with everything humming." Australia pushed three-times world champions New Zealand in their last test in Dunedin before being over-hauled 23-20.

Jones is adamant his inexperienced Wallabies squad can win the World Cup, and Foketi concurred. "Of course, that's why we're here and that's why we play," the 28-year-old said.

"It's the biggest stage for the boys here and we didn't come here just to take part. "I'm sure that's every team and they're gunning for that title so it's no different for us."

Foketi scored a try in last year's 30-29 defeat by France but was forced off early with a broken leg. "The boys flew off to Italy the next day and I had to fly home. It was bittersweet," he recalled.

"It was a roller-coaster - one of the highest highs in my career playing against France in France, and then being on the next flight out to Sydney. It was tough."

