Ministry approves funding for Tejaswin's training equipment, participation of Sarnobat, Elavenil in international shooting events

The Sports Ministry has approved procurement of training equipment for decathlete Tejaswin Shankar and funding of shooters Rahi Sarnobat and Elavenil Valarivan's participation in ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. The expenses will be covered under the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

For table tennis players Swastika Ghosh and Payas Jain, TOPS will fund their participation in multiple tournaments and training in Japan under coach Qui Jian Xian for 20 days, the ministry said in a release.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved financial assistance for CWG medallist Shankar towards procurement of pole vault landing pit at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for Asian Games preparation.

Shankar has qualified for the high jump and decathlon events in the upcoming Asian Games in China.

After the Asian Games, the pole vault pit can be used by all athletes undergoing practice at the JLN Stadium, the release stated.

The landing pit (10m x 6.8m x 81), rain cover for the pit and the shipping cost for the same will be covered under the TOPS.

The MOC also approved financial assistance towards the training and participation of pistol shooter Rahi in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Rahi will be training in Rio from September 2 onwards, followed by participation in the Rio World Cup till September 19. Along with Rahi, MOC also approved shooter Elavenil's proposal for participation in the Rio World Cup.

TOPS will also fund Payas' participation in WTT Star Contender, Skopje, and Swastika taking part in WTT Contender Almaty and WTT Feeder Stockholm.

