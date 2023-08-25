Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
The qualifying window began on July 1.Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best 89.94, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.Those who throw 83m or the top-12 best performers from both Group A and B qualify for the final round to be held on Sunday.
- Country:
- Hungary
Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships here.
The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.
The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window began on July 1.
Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best 89.94, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.
Those who throw 83m or the top-12 best performers from both Group A and B qualify for the final round to be held on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris Olympics
- Tokyo
- Olympics
- Group A
- Chopra
- Neeraj Chopra
ALSO READ
Playing ACT on Poligras turf will also help teams at Paris Olympics, feels Pathak
Olympics-American breakers ready for Paris 2024 spotlight
Olympics-Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks-IFAF
Water quality worries force cancelation of Paris Olympics swimming test event in Seine River
EXCLUSIVE-Dalian Wanda weighs sale of Olympics media rights manager Infront -sources