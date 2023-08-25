Left Menu

Athletics-Bahamian Strachan good-natured after scare by mascot at world championships

Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan was good-natured after getting quite a scare from the event's mascot, Youhuu, moments after her 200-metres semi-final at the World Athletics Championships. Strachan had just sat down on a couch in the "q room" - where non-automatic qualifiers can wait to see if they have advanced - on Thursday when Youhuu, a native Hungarian racka sheep known for its huge, spiral horns, poked its head out from behind the sofa.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:43 IST
Athletics-Bahamian Strachan good-natured after scare by mascot at world championships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan was good-natured after getting quite a scare from the event's mascot, Youhuu, moments after her 200-metres semi-final at the World Athletics Championships.

Strachan had just sat down on a couch in the "q room" - where non-automatic qualifiers can wait to see if they have advanced - on Thursday when Youhuu, a native Hungarian racka sheep known for its huge, spiral horns, poked its head out from behind the sofa. The 30-year-old leapt from her seat in fright in a humorous moment captured on the live broadcast.

Strachan and the mascot shared a hug after the prank. And she did clinch a spot in Friday night's final. It was not the only odd event during Thursday night's competition in Budapest. A golf cart carrying athletes to the 200-metres semi-final collided with another, postponing the start of the race by 30 minutes.

Jamaican Andrew Hudson, who had to have glass removed from his eye after the crash, initially did not advance to Friday's final, but World Athletics officials decided to go with a nine-runner final Friday to allow him to compete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023