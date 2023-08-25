Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden top women's rankings, world champions Spain second

Spain climbed from sixth to second, demoting the U.S. to third, while runners-up England and quarter-finalists France remained fourth and fifth in the latest rankings published on Friday. Sweden, who were third before the World Cup, joined Germany as the only other team to have led the rankings after beating tournament co-hosts Australia to win bronze.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:48 IST
Soccer-Sweden top women's rankings, world champions Spain second
Representative Image

Sweden have knocked the United States off the top of the FIFA women's rankings for the first time in more than six years while Spain also moved above the U.S. after winning their first World Cup last weekend. Spain climbed from sixth to second, demoting the U.S. to third, while runners-up England and quarter-finalists France remained fourth and fifth in the latest rankings published on Friday.

Sweden, who were third before the World Cup, joined Germany as the only other team to have led the rankings after beating tournament co-hosts Australia to win bronze. The U.S., who had held the number one spot since June 2017 and won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019, slipped out of the top two for the first time since FIFA introduced the rankings in 2003.

They recorded their worst performance at a World Cup after being knocked out by Sweden in a shootout in the last 16. Australia dropped one place to 11th despite finishing fourth at the World Cup, with Japan (eighth) returning to the top 10 following a run to the quarter-finals. Co-hosts New Zealand remain 26th after their group stage exit.

Germany dropped four places to sixth and Olympic champions Canada fell three places to 10th after both sides failed to advance to the knockout rounds. World Cup debutants Morocco were the biggest movers, jumping 14 places to 58th.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023