Liverpool winger Luis Diaz within reach of special milestone

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is on the brink of reaching a milestone for the club and he can achieve it in their next game against Newcastle United on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:58 IST
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz within reach of special milestone
Luis Diaz (left) (Photo - Liverpool Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is on the brink of reaching a milestone for the club and he can achieve it in their next game against Newcastle United on Sunday. Since arriving from FC Porto in 2022, the Colombia international is now set to make his 50th appearance for the Reds in all competitions.

Diaz has found the back of the net in the opening two games for Liverpool. His first goal of the 2023-23 season came with a close-range finish following a sharp pass from Mohammed Salah against Chelsea in Liverpool's campaign opener. Diaz struck the second of the season in Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth last weekend. He found the net with an instinctive volley to get the ball past the keeper.

If the young winger is able to find the target once again during Liverpool's clash with Newcastle, he will become only the fourth LFC player in the Premier League era to score in the first three games of a season. Before him, Robbie Fowler (1994-95), Daniel Sturridge (2013-14) and Sadio Mane (2017-18) have already registered their names in the record list.

Along with Diaz's individual record, spectators' focus will also be on the entire team as the Reds will be keen to secure a third successive league win at Newcastle for the first time in the club's history. Finally, the club are also within the reach of reaching a total of 900 goals under Klopp's management. As things stand they are currently three shy off the mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

