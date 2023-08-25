Chennaiyin FC sign defender Golui ahead of Durand Cup quarter-final

Chennaiyin FC on Friday bolstered their defence by signing Sarthak Golui ahead of their Durand Cup quarter-final against FC Goa.

The match against FC Goa will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Kolkata-born defender has been roped in by Marina Machans on loan from East Bengal FC.

Owen Coyle's men have been in excellent form and are unbeaten in the ongoing season-opening tournament. Golui was part of Mumbai City FC's ISL-winning campaign in 2021 and has also represented the national team on four occasions. He has also contributed in the attacking department with four goals and seven assists in 80 matches so far in his professional career.

''Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and everyone involved with the team and can't wait for a great season ahead,'' Golui said.

