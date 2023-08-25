Left Menu

Soccer-Spanish federation chief says he won't resign over kiss scandal

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, players and coaches, demanding his resignation and forcing the federation to call an emergency assembly on Friday, where Rubiales said the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of 'social assassination'. "I will not resign, I will not resign," he said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:04 IST
Soccer-Spanish federation chief says he won't resign over kiss scandal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to step down on Friday in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory. The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, players and coaches, demanding his resignation and forcing the federation to call an emergency assembly on Friday, where Rubiales said the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of 'social assassination'.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he said. He had been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney.

Hermoso has said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished". Rubiales' half-hearted apology on Monday failed to quell the uproar and on Thursday FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023