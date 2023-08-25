Soccer-Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award

Left Menu

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr of Australia and Spanish duo Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) are in the running for UEFA's 2022-23 women's player of the year award, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr of Australia and Spanish duo Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) are in the running for UEFA's 2022-23 women's player of the year award, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. Bonmati and Carmona were part of the Spain team which beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Bonmati had a stellar domestic campaign with Barcelona, helping the club seal a fourth consecutive Spanish League title as well as winning the Women's Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. Carmona scored the winning goal in the Women's World Cup final, but had little success with Madrid as they finished second behind Barcelona in the league and failed to win silverware - finishing runners-up in the Copa de la Reina.

Forward Kerr scored 29 goals in all competitions last season as Chelsea won their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title as well as the Women's FA Cup. She also reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with Australia. UEFA also announced the candidates for Women's Coach of the Year, with Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez, Spain's Jorge Vilda and England's Sarina Wiegman the three final nominees.

The winners will be announced along with the men's player and coach of the year at the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Aug. 31.

