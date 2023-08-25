Pakistan one win away to claim No.1 ODI team ahead of Asia Cup

Left Menu

Pakistan clinched an exciting one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday and in the process clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

25-08-2023
Pakistan are just one win away from claiming the No.1 ODI team ranking ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan clinched an exciting one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday and in the process clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

That improved Pakistan's ODI team rating just short of first-placed Australia and the Asian side could claim the premier position as the No.1 ranked one-day side as early as Saturday with a victory over Afghanistan in the third and final match of their series. Meanwhile, India are at third position followed by New Zealand and England in the latest ICC ODI ranking.

Notably, India will clash with arch-rival Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. In 10 ODI matches this year Pakistan have lost just three - all against New Zealand - and their form with both bat and ball during the ongoing Afghanistan series has them on the cusp of claiming the top ranking from Australia, as per ICC.

Pakistan also boast some of the highest ranked ODI players, with Babar Azam leading the way in the ODI Batter rankings and teammates Imam-ul-Haq (third) and Fakhar Zaman (fifth) not far behind. Following the completion of the series against Afghanistan, Pakistan will take part in the 2023 Asia Cup and their first match in that six-team tournament comes against Nepal in Multan on August 30.

They then take on New Zealand and Australia in official warm-up fixtures for the World Cup, with their first clash at this year's tournament coming against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

