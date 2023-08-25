Left Menu

Athletics-Germany's Neugebauer leads Olympic champion Warner after three events of decathlon

I knew I would not finish the decathlon and I wanted to stop before it becomes a big injury." Warner led after the 100 and long jump, with the fastest time of the morning in the 100 of 10.32.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:10 IST
Athletics-Germany's Neugebauer leads Olympic champion Warner after three events of decathlon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's Leo Neugebauer was the surprise leader after three events of the decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, while reigning Olympic champion Damian Warner of Canada sat in second to kick off his bid for a first world title.

The 23-year-old Neugebauer, who arrived ranked 13th in the world, had 2,908 points after the 100 metres, long jump and shot put, while Warner scored 2,812 and Canadian team mate Pierce LePage, silver medallist at last year's worlds, was third with 2,784. World record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew after the long jump due to an Achilles injury suffered two weeks ago.

"My feelings are mixed but I will try to manage them," said Mayer, who was in 15th when he pulled out. "Since (the injury), I had eight hours of physiotherapy every day. I was not able to train at all. I knew it was going to be difficult but I tried. "When I realised my left leg was starting to hurt more and more, I decided to stop. I knew I would not finish the decathlon and I wanted to stop before it becomes a big injury."

Warner led after the 100 and long jump, with the fastest time of the morning in the 100 of 10.32. But Neugebauer, who was 10th at last year's worlds, overtook the Canadian with big personal bests of 8.00 metres in long jump and 17.04m in shot put. His shot put topped Warner's by two metres. Warner won world silver in 2015 and bronze in both 2013 and 2019, and was in the lead last year in Eugene before pulling up with a hamstring injury in the 400m.

The opening day of the decathlon was set to conclude on Friday evening with the high jump and 400m. Day two on Saturday features the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023