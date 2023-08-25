Left Menu

Indian women's hockey team starts 5s WC qualifier with a 7-2 win over Malaysia

For India, captain Navjot Kaur 3th, 28th, Akshata Dhekale 4th, Mariana Kujur 17th, Monika Dipi Toppo 12th, 20th and Mahima Choudhary 28th were on target. Indias lead was doubled a minute later, when Dhekale scored a field goal. A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Kuju.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:32 IST
Indian women's hockey team starts 5s WC qualifier with a 7-2 win over Malaysia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

India began their campaign in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a rousing 7-2 win against Malaysia in Oman on Friday. For India, captain Navjot Kaur (3th, 28th), Akshata Dhekale (4th), Mariana Kujur (17th), Monika Dipi Toppo (12th, 20th) and Mahima Choudhary (28th) were on target. Malaysia struck through Wan Wan (7th) and Aziz Zafirah (11th). India made an attacking start with a fast-paced set-play, scoring in the third minute through Navjot. India's lead was doubled a minute later, when Dhekale scored a field goal. Wan's strike gave Malaysia a goal back, and they equalised four minutes later courtesy Zafirah's flawless conversion of a Challenge Goal. However, India quickly counterattacked and took the lead through Monika. At the end of the first-half, India were leading 3-2. A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Kuju. She made a run from the right flank, beating Malaysian defenders to find the back of the net. Monika was on the score sheet once again in the 20th minute, extending India’s lead to 5-2. In the 28th minute, Mahima made it 6-2 for India. With two minutes remaining, Navjot scored for the second time as India won 7-2. India will next take on Japan on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023