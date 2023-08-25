Left Menu

Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training

He was then transported to Antwerp University Hospital and placed in an induced coma.Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldnt make it through and this morning he lost his battle, his team said.De Decker joined the Lotto Dstny development team this year.We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist, team CEO Stphane Heulot said.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:48 IST
Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died Friday following a crash in training earlier this week, the Lotto Dstny team said.

''It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our rider Tijl De Decker,'' the Belgian team said.

''Today Tijl has lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained after his crash on training last Wednesday.'' De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car. He was then transported to Antwerp University Hospital and placed in an induced coma.

''Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn't make it through and this morning he lost his battle,'' his team said.

De Decker joined the Lotto Dstny development team this year.

''We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist," team CEO Stéphane Heulot said. ''Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately, he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike.'' De Decker's death came after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died in June after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023