Gabriel Jesus available for Arsenal again after knee surgery

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:17 IST
Gabriel Jesus available for Arsenal again after knee surgery
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is available again for Arsenal after making a recovery following knee surgery and could play against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jesus has missed Arsenal's opening two games — wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace — after undergoing what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described as a "little procedure" days before the start of the season.

"It was a big blow for him after the preseason that he had to have another surgery," Arteta said Friday.

"But, he is looking sharp and he trained the full week really good, so he's ready (to) go." Eddie Nketiah has played up front in Jesus' absence.

