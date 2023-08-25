Sports News Roundup: Norris tops Dutch practice, Ricciardo to hospital; Record crowd for World Cup start in Philippines and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr of Australia and Spanish duo Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) are in the running for UEFA's 2022-23 women's player of the year award, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. Bonmati and Carmona were part of the Spain team which beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

MLB roundup: Red Sox ring up 24 hits, pummel Astros 17-1

Wilyer Abreu clubbed his first big-league home run and was one of eight Red Sox batters to record multiple hits as visiting Boston cruised to a 17-1 drubbing of the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. Abreu went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk. Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo also had four hits and five other players had two apiece for the Red Sox, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Soccer-Salah not for sale, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Mohamed Salah is not for sale and Liverpool have not received any offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. British media reported on Thursday that Al-Ittihad were making a renewed push to sign the Egypt international, but Klopp said there would be no deal.

Soccer-Spanish federation chief refuses to resign over kiss scandal

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales refused to quit on Friday for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behaviour. The government cannot sack Rubiales, who is head of the independent Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). But it will seek to suspend him using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal, the head of the state-run sports council, Victor Francos, told reporters.

Cycling-Belgian cyclist De Decker dies from injuries sustained in crash

Belgian rider Tijl De Decker has died as a result of severe injuries he sustained in a crash during training last Wednesday, his team Lotto Dstny said on Friday. The 22-year-old crashed into the back of a car and was taken to hospital in Lier, Belgium, where he immediately had surgery before being transported to the Antwerp University Hospital later that evening, the Belgian team said.

Athletics-Moon defends decision to share pole vault gold at world championships

American pole vaulter Katie Moon defended her decision to share the gold medal with Nina Kennedy of Australia at the World Athletics Championships, telling critics on social media that to continue competing would have been dangerous. "I would like to help enlighten those that are calling us 'cowards,' 'shameful,' 'pathetic,' etc.," Moon wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday. "I know you can't make everyone happy in this world but in an effort to help people understand the sport that I love so much."

Soccer-Sweden top women's rankings, world champions Spain second

Sweden have knocked the United States off the top of the FIFA women's rankings for the first time in more than six years while Spain also moved above the U.S. after winning their first World Cup last weekend. Spain climbed from sixth to second, demoting the U.S. to third, while runners-up England and quarter-finalists France remained fourth and fifth in the latest rankings published on Friday.

Motor racing-Norris tops Dutch practice, Ricciardo to hospital

McLaren's Lando Norris denied home hero Max Verstappen a perfect Friday by keeping the dominant Red Bull driver off the top of the timesheets in second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen had set the pace in the opening session when he lapped Zandvoort's seaside circuit, the grandstands packed with his orange-clad fans, with a best time of one minute 11.852 seconds.

Spain's government starts proceedings to suspend soccer chief Rubiales

Spain's government has started the legal proceedings seeking to suspend soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory, an official said on Friday. Rubiales refused to quit on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behaviour.

Basketball-Record crowd for World Cup start in Philippines

The FIBA Basketball World Cup got underway in three Asian countries on Friday, with co-hosts the Philippines losing to Dominican Republic 87-81 in a game that shattered the tournament's 29-year-old attendance record. It was a strong tipoff for FIBA's flagship event that will feature top-ranked Spain seeking to defend their crown while the United States will aim for a record sixth championship, despite both countries missing marquee names because of injuries, retirement or club commitments.

