"I will not resign," says RFEF President Luis Rubiales over kissing scandal

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to resign from his position over the controversy of kissing Jenni Hermoso on her lips after Spain's Women's World Cup final victory on Sunday. In an emergency general assembly of the RFEF on Friday, Rubiales said as quoted by Sky Sports that he was a victim of "false feminists". He also shouted "I will not resign" repeatedly in the assembly.

Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss incident: "I didn't like it, but what can I do?" After the Spanish players' union issued a statement on Hermoso's behalf on Wednesday saying that this act "should not go unpunished", led to the demand for the RFEF President's resignation.

This led FIFA to start disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales. During the investigation, Rubiales claimed, "The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters." "They are not trying to carry out justice, that's fake. A social assassination is being carried out on me. They are trying to kill me," Rubiales said in the meeting. "Fake feminism does not seek justice, doesn't seek the truth, doesn't care about people. I repeat, they are preparing an execution."

"To these people who have said this about me, that have accused me, that are trying to kill me publicly… I'm going to defend myself, I'm going to defend myself like every other Spaniard should do in the courts. "I'm going to take action against them. I'm not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign!" he shouted.

Amid the outrage at sacking Rubiales, FIFPro, the global players' union issued a statement on Friday after the emergency general assembly and asked again for immediate disciplinary action against Rubiales. "After the extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish football federation on Friday, FIFPRO again calls for immediate disciplinary action against the federation president Luis Rubiales following his behaviour at the FIFA Women's World Cup final."

"We welcome FIFA's decision to open an ethics case, and steps taken at national level in Spain. Furthermore, we have written to UEFA – the organisation of which Rubiales is a vice-president – requesting that it starts disciplinary proceedings." "Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr. Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)