Left Menu

IBSA World Games: Indian men's cricket team in final, to face Pakistan

India will face Pakistan in the title clash on Saturday at the Edgbaston cricket stadium. India have entered the final in the womens category as well and they will face Australia for title on Saturday at Edgbaston.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:28 IST
IBSA World Games: Indian men's cricket team in final, to face Pakistan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian visually challenged cricket team on Friday defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets to set up a final clash with Pakistan here in the ongoing IBSA World Games 2023. In the semifinal, India limited Bangladesh to 144 for 6 in 20 overs and then hunted down the target with 18 balls to spare. India will face Pakistan in the title clash on Saturday at the Edgbaston cricket stadium. India will also be seeking to extract revenge as Pakistan had beaten them by 18 runs in the league stage last week.

But on this day, the Indian bowlers were spot on against Bangladesh, keeping them to 62 for 2 in nine overs and they further tightened the screws as the match progressed. Chasing 145, Sunil Ramesh and Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda stitched a 68-run stand to carry India's chase. India have entered the final in the women's category as well and they will face Australia for title on Saturday at Edgbaston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023