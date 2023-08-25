Left Menu

BWF World Championships 2023: Indian duo Satwiksairaj-Chirag crash out by World No 11

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:47 IST
BWF World Championships 2023: Indian duo Satwiksairaj-Chirag crash out by World No 11
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo- Chirag Shetty Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. World No 2 pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost in straight games 21-18, 21-19 against World No. 11 Danish opponents Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

The duo had a closed first game where Kim-Anders had taken an early lead of 5-1 however, the Indian pair made a comeback 6-4. Indian pair lost by 21-18 at the end. In the second game, the Kim-Anders were leading by 11-7. A spirited comeback by Chirrag and Satwik had gained them to level the points in the second game. But in the end lost by 21-19.

Earlier, the Indian pair stormed into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships on Thursday. The world number two men's doubles pair defeated the world number 10 pair of Leo Rolly Carnando & Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in their round of 16 matches.

HS Prannoy is the only Indian challenge left in the tournament. He will soon play against the Danish player Viktor Axelsen in the quaterfinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023