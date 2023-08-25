BWF World Championships 2023: Indian duo Satwiksairaj-Chirag crash out by World No 11

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. World No 2 pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost in straight games 21-18, 21-19 against World No. 11 Danish opponents Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

The duo had a closed first game where Kim-Anders had taken an early lead of 5-1 however, the Indian pair made a comeback 6-4. Indian pair lost by 21-18 at the end. In the second game, the Kim-Anders were leading by 11-7. A spirited comeback by Chirrag and Satwik had gained them to level the points in the second game. But in the end lost by 21-19.

Earlier, the Indian pair stormed into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships on Thursday. The world number two men's doubles pair defeated the world number 10 pair of Leo Rolly Carnando & Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in their round of 16 matches.

HS Prannoy is the only Indian challenge left in the tournament. He will soon play against the Danish player Viktor Axelsen in the quaterfinals. (ANI)

