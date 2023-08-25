Spain Women's team refuse to play until soccer boss is removed
- Country:
- Spain
Dozens of members of the Spanish Women's national team said on Friday they would not play any matches for the country until soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales has been removed from his job in a scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory.
Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.
A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luis Rubiales
- FUTPRO
- Spain
- World Cup
- Jenni Hermoso
- Hermoso
ALSO READ
Soccer-Spain v Netherlands Women's World Cup quarter-final into extra time
Spain's Putellas is again on the bench against Netherlands in Women's World Cup quarterfinal
Soccer-Teenager Paralluelo shines as Spain make history
Paralluelo's extra-time goal gives Spain a win over the Dutch and a Women's World Cup semifinal spot
Soccer-Fairytale finish eludes Dutch defender van der Gragt in loss to Spain