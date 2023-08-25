Motor racing-Lawson to make F1 debut as Ricciardo's replacement

New Zealander Liam Lawson will make his Formula One debut with AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix after Australian Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

Ricciardo crashed at turn three in the day's second free practice session at Zandvoort and was taken to hospital for further checks.

"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties," AlphaTauri said in a statement. Lawson, 21, is the team's official reserve driver.

