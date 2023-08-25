Left Menu

Motor racing-Lawson to make F1 debut as Ricciardo's replacement

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

New Zealander Liam Lawson will make his Formula One debut with AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix after Australian Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

Ricciardo crashed at turn three in the day's second free practice session at Zandvoort and was taken to hospital for further checks.

"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties," AlphaTauri said in a statement. Lawson, 21, is the team's official reserve driver.

