Motor racing-Lawson to make F1 debut as Ricciardo's replacement
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:10 IST
New Zealander Liam Lawson will make his Formula One debut with AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix after Australian Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.
Ricciardo crashed at turn three in the day's second free practice session at Zandvoort and was taken to hospital for further checks.
"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties," AlphaTauri said in a statement. Lawson, 21, is the team's official reserve driver.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Norris tops Dutch practice, Ricciardo to hospital; Record crowd for World Cup start in Philippines and more
Motor racing-Norris tops Dutch practice, Ricciardo to hospital
Motor racing-Revived Ricciardo wants to end his career with Red Bull
Motor racing-Norris tops Dutch practice as Ricciardo ruled out
Motor racing-Ricciardo in hospital for checks after Dutch GP crash