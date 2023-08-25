QUOTES-Spanish soccer federation head refuses to quit over World Cup kiss scandal

Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to resign on Friday over his kiss on the lips of soccer player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's World Cup victory. Following are quotes and reactions:

RFEF PRESIDENT LUIS RUBIALES "Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won't resign. I will fight until the end," he said at an RFEF emergency assembly.

SPAIN'S ACTING LABOUR MINISTER YOLANDA DIAZ "What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable. The Government must act and take urgent measures: Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office."

SPAIN'S GENDER EQUALITY MINISTER IRENE MONTERO "Rubiales seeks impunity. In the face of this, the Public Prosecutor's Office and the CSD act to protect the player, to say no to machismo and to guarantee the right to sexual freedom. Now more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone."

SPAIN'S ACTING SOCIAL RIGHTS MINISTER IONE BELARRA "Consent is not decided by the aggressor, it is decided by the woman. Mr. Rubiales' violent, mafia-like discourse will not work against a country that has already changed. Everyone already knows what kind of man he is."

WORLD CUP CHAMPION AND BALLON D'OR WINNER ALEXIA PUTELLAS "This is unacceptable. It is over. With you partner Jenni Hermoso."

WORLD CUP CHAMPION AND GOLDEN BALL WINNER AITANA BONMATI "There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you partner."

WORLD CUP CHAMPION AND GOALKEEPER CATA COLL "What a shame I feel that 23 football players are not the protagonists ... it's over! With you until death, Jenni Hermoso."

MARIA LEON, WHO WAS NOT SELECTED AFTER PLAYER PROTEST "It didn't take long to see that what was demanded a few months ago was not just a simple tantrum. The images speak for themselves and I don't think there is much more to add. It is unacceptable."

LOLA GALLARDO, WHO WAS NOT SELECTED AFTER PLAYER PROTEST "With you friend, Jenni Hermoso. People who had to give up their dreams to defend certain values ​​were found to be right."

U.S. FORWARD ALEX MORGAN "I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by @Jennihermoso and the Spanish players.

"Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation." SPAIN AND REAL BETIS STRIKER BORJA IGLESIAS

"As a footballer and as a person I do not feel represented by what happened today... I have made the decision not to return to the national team until things change and these types of acts do not go unpunished." FORMER SPAIN CAPTAIN AND WORLD CUP WINNER IKER CASILLAS

"We should be these, (in the last) five days be talking about our girls! About the joy they gave us all! Of boasting a title that we didn't have in women's soccer." REAL BETIS DEFENDER HECTOR BELLERIN

"It's a real shame what's happening. From presenting our country with such vulgarity, to distort statements of the victim and above all having the courage to blame her to victimise herself for having committed an abuse, these are facts of which no one can go unpunished. "The narcissist never believes they have made a mistake, they are able to lie, manipulate the truth and make the victim guilty in order to retain their power over others."

PARIS ST GERMAIN MANAGER & FORMER SPAIN COACH LUIS ENRIQUE "If I'm basing it off of my own experience... The work he (Rubiales) has done over the years has been exceptional, taking the federation to new heights, beyond the results on the pitch.

"The numbers speak for themselves. I would say he's done a fantastic job. In terms of the episode that took place in the last game, I think the president himself has acknowledged his mistakes." ARSENAL COACH MIKEL ARTETA

"I cannot comment on what happened today, but it is sad that this is happening while everybody should be celebrating and be extremely proud of what (the Spain team) have done." GLOBAL PLAYERS' UNION FIFPRO

"We welcome FIFA's decision to open an ethics case, and steps taken at national level in Spain. Furthermore, we have written to UEFA - the organisation of which Mr Rubiales is a vice-president - requesting that it starts disciplinary proceedings. "Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society."

FIFPRO PRESIDENT DAVID AGANZO "I am embarrassed by the shame that continues to be for Spanish soccer to have a president of the RFEF who continues to cling to the position.

"The Secretary of State for Sport should immediately raise the case to the TAD (Spanish Court of Arbitration in Sport) so that Rubiales is immediately disqualified." HERMOSO'S FORMER CLUB BARCELONA

"FC Barcelona wishes to make it clear that it considers the actions of the president of the RFEF during the celebration of the Women's World Cup to be totally inappropriate and unfortunate." REAL MADRID

"Our club fully supports the decision taken by Victor Francos, the president of the Spanish Sports Council, who will immediately refer this case to the Administrative Sports Court." VALENCIA

"We regret the lack of self-criticism, humility and humanity in Luis Rubiales' explanations to the assembly members on Friday. "His behaviour at the Women's World Cup final in Australia and at the Extraordinary Assembly of the RFEF are inappropriate for his position in a prestigious organisation that represents all of us in the Spanish football family." (Compiled by Rohith Nair, Aadi Nair, Milan Pavicic and Emma Pinedo Gonzalez; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ken Ferris)

