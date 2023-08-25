US Masters T10 League: New York Warriors consolidate their position at top of table with another win against Texas Chargers

New York Warriors registered their fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday. The New York Warriors put up 115/5 in their 10 overs before restricting the Chargers to 109/8. Abdur Rehman got the Warriors off to a great start as he dismissed both Mohammed Hafeez and Upul Tharanga in the first over of the chase. Thereafter, Skipper Ben Dunk and Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera scored 16 and 19 runs respectively. Both of them showcased good form, but couldn't play a long innings as the Chargers were struggling at 71/7 in 6.2 overs.

However, Phil Mustard and Sohail Tanvir produced a rearguard action that almost saw the Texas Chargers pull off victory from the jaws of defeat. The action remained alive till the last ball when Texas required 7 runs, but Sohail Tanvir got caught out at the long-on boundary, much to New York Warriors' relief. Earlier in the day, the Texas Chargers won the toss and chose to bowl first. Sohail Tanvir picked up 2 wickets in the 7th over as the Warriors were reduced to 58/5. Thereafter, skipper Misbah Ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq joined forces to smash 57 runs in the last 21 balls of the innings.

Razzaq produced an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 14 balls that included 4 sixes and a boundary to take his team to 115/5 in their 10 overs. Brief Scores: New York Warriors 115/5 (Abdul Razzaq 35*, Shahid Afridi 18, Sohail Tanvir 2/14) beat Texas Chargers 109/8 (Phil Mustard 21*, Thisara Perera 19, Abdur Rehman 3/29) by 6 runs.(ANI)

